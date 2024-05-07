King Charles delivers 'flea in the ear' to Prince Harry

King Charles III has seemingly left Prince Harry heartbroken with his smart decision to value his scheduled royal duties over his estranged son who touched down in London on Tuesday.



The former royal correspondent, while expressing his surprise at the King’s decision, dubbed the development "extraordinary".

"His [King Charles] son has flown 5,000 miles for the Invictus Games service at St Paul’s Cathedral," said royal commentator Michael Cole in talks with GB News.



"I would imagine in a normal family, a father and son having not seen each other since February, would normally meet up. We have to accept what has come out of Buckingham Palace, that the King’s diary is full. Harry will have got the message that he has got the brush off," Cole added.

“A lot of people will say about time and rightly so.”



“This is a right royal flea in the ear from the King to his youngest son, fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry”, he said.



“It’s extraordinary, this is big medicine, for the King to say ‘my diary is too full’, that is the sort of thing you say to people you hardly know.



“In this world, words have consequences and the thing Harry and Meghan have been saying over the years have gone home to not only the King, but Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate.”

The royal expert's comments come after a spokesperson for Harry said about the King’s decision not to see his son: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."