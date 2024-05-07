Tom Holland shares hilarious story of his head injury from a family golf game

Tom Holland shared the photograph and a link to his dad’s narration of the injury story

Tom Holland left his family golf game with a formidable battle scar.

The Spider-Man star, 27, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share a close-up photograph of the injury, showing a large, red bump on his forehead with the dimpled texture of a golf ball imprinted on his head.

Being a good sport nonetheless, he quipped, “Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s***.”

Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, shared his sense of humour in his blog post about the incident, for which Tom provided a link in his Stories.



Dominic confirmed that his son took a golf ball to the head, though it was not a serious injury.



“In fact, it was hit by a sand wedge from 80 yards albeit by a scratch golfer who should have known better and frankly been more accurate,” Dominic wrote.

He further revealed that the “offending player was Alex Roberts, a close friend of Tom’s.”

“Whack. The ball struck Tom on the right side of his forehead. Had it been just a few cm’s to his left or right… It was a great shock and it certainly hurt, hence why Tom hit the turf as though he’d been shot.”