Tom Holland shares hilarious story of his head injury from a family golf game

Tom Holland left his family golf game with a formidable battle scar.
The Spider-Man star, 27, took to his Instagram Stories on Monday to share a close-up photograph of the injury, showing a large, red bump on his forehead with the dimpled texture of a golf ball imprinted on his head.
Being a good sport nonetheless, he quipped, “Who ever said golf isn’t a contact sport is full of s***.”
Tom’s father, Dominic Holland, shared his sense of humour in his blog post about the incident, for which Tom provided a link in his Stories.
Dominic confirmed that his son took a golf ball to the head, though it was not a serious injury.
“In fact, it was hit by a sand wedge from 80 yards albeit by a scratch golfer who should have known better and frankly been more accurate,” Dominic wrote.
He further revealed that the “offending player was Alex Roberts, a close friend of Tom’s.”
“Whack. The ball struck Tom on the right side of his forehead. Had it been just a few cm’s to his left or right… It was a great shock and it certainly hurt, hence why Tom hit the turf as though he’d been shot.”
Prince Harry appears in good spirit during his first engagement of the UK trip
Soliz’ ex-wife made explosive claims about him amid his relationship with Britney Spears
Kevin Spacey was slapped with another lawsuit by a man who alleged him of assault
Prince Harry issues statement soon after landing in UK
Stephen Mulhern sparked romance rumours with Josie Gibson last month
Bethenny Frankel's mother passed away last month