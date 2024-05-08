Michelle Yeoh sets to star in Amazon's Blade Runner 2099

Michelle Yeoh to star in Blade Runner 2099: Deets inside

Michelle Yeoh is all set to star in Blade Runner 2099 sequel series for Prime Video.

Deadline reported that the upcoming movie, which is the 2017 movie sequel Blade Runner 2049, production had already started in Prague after a delay of nearly a year because of the SAG strikes in 2023.

There is no description of Michelle's role as of yet and even the plotline is under wraps. No other cast members have been announced. A release date has not been set.

In addition to serving as showrunner of the limited series, Silka Luisa serves as writer and executive producer alongside Scott, Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

For the unversed, Michelle became the first Best Actress Oscar winner of Asian descent with Everything Everywhere All at Once. She rose to fame in 1990s Hong Kong action movies before joining Hollywood.

Interestingly, the actress has also been seen in Netflix’s The Brothers Sun and The Witcher: Blood Origins as well as A Haunting in Venice and other movies.

Meanwhile, Michelle received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour.

The actress will next be seen in Jon M. Chu’s Wicked and Alex Kurtzman’s Star Trek: Section 31 as well as the Avatar sequels from James Cameron.