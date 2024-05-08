Inside Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s ‘equal’ parenting dynamic

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were close friends long before sparking a romance

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the ultimate power couple.

Sources recently spoke to People Magazine about the dynamic between the musicians – who tied the knot in 2020 – noting their “solid friendship” that was simply “enhanced” by their romance.

Another insider further reflected that Rihanna “is all about motherhood” and “loves” being a parent to her sons RZA and Riot.

They continued, “She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips. The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she’s tired. She seems to just love life.”

The source noted that the effort is mutual, noting, “They’re doing a great job raising their kids. He’s very supportive of Rihanna too. They’re both extremely driven and hard-working. He’s the same way – you’ll never hear him complain.”

The source continued, “They’re amazing together. Rihanna truly seems the happiest.”

Yet another insider close to the pair lauded how the pair “were on the right road long before the children were born, and they are balancing the work of taking care of two toddlers very well.”

The source concluded, “They spend as much time with their kids as possible and truly enjoy being parents. They are very happy in this phase of their relationship.”