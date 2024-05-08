50 Cent hits back at ex Daphne Joy for abuse allegations

50 Cent sues ex Daphne Joy

50 Cent have sued her ex Daphne Joy for defamation after she alleged him of raping and abusing her in a shock Instagram post in March.



The In Da Club rapper, who is father to son Sire, 11, with Joy, 37, has been involved in an online beef with his ex after music producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones accused Joy of being a sex worker who paid by the Bad Boy Records founder, in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against Diddy.

Joy denied the accusations and labelled them as “character assassination.”

She then went on to accuse 50 Cent of rape in an Instagram post. Joy also slammed the rapper for being an absent father to their son, but 50 Cent turned down the allegations in a statement shared with DailyMail.com.

According to the outlet, 50 Cent claims Joy only alleged him because she got to know he was going to file for the sole custody of Sire.

The rapper adds that he wants full custody after Joy was name dropped in the Jones lawsuit against Diddy.