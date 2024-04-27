OJ Simpson’s cause of death known two weeks after actor’s passing

OJ Simpson cause of death revealed

OJ Simpson, born Orenthal James Simpson’s cause of death seems to be revealed two weeks after the athlete and actor died at the age of 76.



The ex-Heisman Trophy winner lost his life to prostate cancer, according to news outlet TMZ.

Simpson’s death news of April 10 was announced by his family on social media.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” they shared on X.

According to Page Six, the former NFL star was spotted spending time out in Las Vegas two months before his death. The now-deceased was seen without his cane.

Another news outlet reported Simpson being diagnosed with prostate cancer in the same month as his outing. The former athlete denied any news of being hospitalized in such condition at the time.

“Hospice! You talking about hospice?” he said, laughing out at the rumours in clip shared to X.

“No, I’m not even in the hospital. I don’t know who put that out there.”

Simpson even revealed getting ready to host “a ton of friends” for a Super Bowl LVIII viewing party that weekend, as per Page Six.