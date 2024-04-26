Queen Mary leaves fans in awe as she wears emerald tiara for first time

Queen Mary shares her brand new photo with husband King Frederik

Queen Mary dropped jaws as she shared her stunning new photo with husband King Frederik.

The Danish royal palace delighted fans by releasing the first official portrait of the King and Queen Mary since Frederik’s accession to the throne.



55-year-old Frederik ascended the throne on January 14 following the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe, 84.



Mary has worn the Danish Emerald Parure tiara for the he first time as it's reserved for the Queen.

As per reports, the tiara was first commissioned in 1840 by King Christian VII for his wife, Caroline Matilda of England, and the jewels in the headpiece are believed to have been in the family since 1723.



The Queen looked elegant wearing the glittering tiara with a matching necklace and earrings.



The set also includes a brooch but Mary decided to wear a pin with a portrait of Frederik made especially for her.

She also rocked a dark green velvet and lace gown designed by Copenhagen designer Birgit Hallstein.

On the other hand, Frederik appeared in his military uniform with multiple medals.

Fans could not wait and rushed to compliment the Australian-born Queen, with some admiring her as “powerful” and “stunningly regal."



“Queen Mary of Denmark and Australia!,” wrote one.

Another fan went on commenting: "Mary is so elegant; she’s done her native Australia proud."