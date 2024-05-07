Lana Del Rey raises questions about her friendship Taylor Swift at Met Gala

Lana Del Rey recently sparked “diss” rumours against Taylor Swift following awkward interview at the Met Gala 2024.

Pulling off an ethereal look on the red carpet, the 38-year-old singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her favourite song on Taylor's latest album.

Lana was taken by surprise at the question, struggling to remember the names of songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

Stammering, she replied,“It’s the one uhh, 'Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me,‘ ‘Whatever that title was."

This led to speculations about a potential beef between the duo, who has otherwise painted an amicable picture of their friendship for the past few years.

It also didn't settle well with fans when Lana gleefully posed with the Anti hero singer's 'enemy' Kim Kardashion at the latest fashion event.

For the unversed, the singer no longer follows Swift on Instagram despite their history together.



Previously, the two collaborated on a song for Midnights, followed by a second version after fans “begged” for “more Lana.”

In addition, the Summertime Sadness singer attended the Grammys alongside the Black Dog hitmaker, sharing the stage together.