Bethenny Frankel deals with another massive heartbreak after mother's death

Bethenny Frankel ends engagement to Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel reportedly called off her engagement to Paul Bernon following her mother’s death.

Frankel is said to be hit with another heartbreak after her mother, who passed away on April 19, 2024.

According to a report from Us Weekly, an insider revealed the two have been apart for two months now.

The insider said: “They are so different – he’s an under the radar kind of guy.”

Sparking some confusion by wearing her engagement ring on and off, the American TV personality fueled discourse among fans.

Bethenny previously gushed about her fiance, opening up about him during an interview in 2021: “I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark.”

However, they could consider reconciliation based on their past experience.

As she was reported saying: “I don’t want to build a wedding. I love my life. I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love.

"I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not [do] what we want. I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

Previously, Frankly opened up about the relationship with her mother during her time on RHONY.

Speaking on the subject, Frankel admitted that she never had a “real” relationship with her.