Prince Harry makes explosive statement as he receives fresh blow from King Charles

Prince Harry makes bombshell statement as he lands in UK

Prince Harry, who arrived in the UK on Tuesday, has issued a bombshell statement to confirm that he will not meet with his cancer-stricken father King Charles during his trip.



A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told GB News: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.



"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

The statement comes hour after Harry's arrival in the UK to attend his Invictus Games thanksgiving service, which would be held at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday (May 8).



Harry is also scheduled to give a reading to mark the 10th anniversary of the sporting competition he founded in 2014 when he was a working member of the royal family.

Father-son duo Harry and Charles last saw each other face to face in February 2024 following the King's cancer diagnosis. The royals met at Clarence House for 45 minutes but the Duke not meet with his elder brother Prince William.

It was hugely expected that the King and Harry would meet again this week but the Duke of Sussex has issued a statement confirming they will not see each other during his trip to London.

On the other hand, Harry is expected to be in the UK for just three days before flying to Nigeria to undertake an unofficial royal tour with Meghan Markle.