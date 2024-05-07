Prince William under pressure to see Prince Harry as Duke lands in UK

Prince William is reportedly under immense pressure to see Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex arrived in the UK for the Invictus Games 10th anniversary.



For the unversed, the former working royal landed in London on May 7 to celebrate the major milestone of his multi-sports event.

There are reports that Harry will be meeting his cancer-stricken father King Charles, however, the chances of reunion of between the two estranged brothers appears quite low.

Speaking of Harry and William's reunion, royal commentator, Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the future King of the UK "doesn’t want to be seen as the one who is unforgiving."

He added, "As a king in waiting he knows people expect him to be mature and magnanimous."

However, the royal expert believes that "William is dreading meeting Harry because however it happens it’s going to be more embarrassing in many ways for William than for Harry."

Tom further stated that the Prince of Wales "has been asking his aides if there is any way he can avoid meeting his brother without it looking bad."