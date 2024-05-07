'Dream couple' Meghan Markle, Princess Kate leave Met Gala host disappointed

Anna Wintour, the host of Met Gala once called Meghan Markle and Princess Kate the 'dream guests' of the fashion event.

The editor-in-chief of Vogue expressed a desire to see the much-talked sister-in-law duo, the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton, in 2019.

She said, "I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge [Kate’s then-title prior to becoming the Princess of Wales] together."

At that time, Anne said that Meghan and Kate "would be my dream couple."

However, the British editor said, "They could leave their husbands [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle] at home. It’s the two of them I want."

Now, the sweet relationship between Meghan and Kate turned into a bitter feud after the former Suits actress departed from the royal family in 2020.

Since the Megxit, the mother-of-two made serious allegations against the Princess of Wales and the senior members of the royal family, which resulted in the beginning of their cold war.

Speaking of the present times, Meghan has been making it to the headlines due to her new business venture and Netflix projects.

On the other hand, Princess Kate has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy after she announced her cancer diagnosis.