Meghan Markle reacts to skipping UK return with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is said to be content with her decision to stay back with her kids as Prince Harry prepares to visit the UK on Wednesday.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source revealed the Duchess of Sussex is determined to show her support to the duke regardless of the media scrutiny.

Harry will join Meghan in Nigeria later this week, which is a way for her to reaffirm her own interests separate from her husband.

“She has vowed to support him and while she won’t be in the UK, she will be by his side in Nigeria and proving how strong they are as a couple and also what the royal family are missing out on,” the source said.

“She says they don’t have to do everything together and it’s important for them to have separate interests. Like any couple, they need time apart,” they shared.

The insider also explained the former actress’ conundrum about negative reception from public regardless of her decision.

“Meghan couldn’t win either way – if she went to the UK with him, she would be accused of interfering,” they said.

“This is just something Harry has to do for himself. There has always been a lot of drama surrounding their marriage - but this has only made them stronger,” the source added.