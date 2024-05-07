Teyana Taylor steals show with bombshell transformation at 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Taylor recently debuted blonde bombshell transformation at 2024 Met Gala.
The 33-year-old singer bid farewell to her signature brunette tresses, debuting a platinum blonde look on the red carpet on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city.
Sporting a bold crimson-colored dress alongside dramatic blonde hair, Taylor looked “red hot.”
Taylor effortlessly pulled off the look, with her strapless dress that featured a bed of roses on the neckline.
Opting for an updo with loose tendrils on the sides, Teyana flawlessly paid homage to the theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
The actress stayed true to her diet, bringing in ‘Chick-fil-A’ chicken tenders and waffle fries to the Costume Institute's new exhibit.
Meanwhile, Push T took to his Instagram Stories at the time, captioning the moment: "@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM."
With her alluring look, Teyana became only one of the few celebrities to stay true to the event's theme of The Garden of Time.
For the unversed, the American singer/ songwriter transformed dramatically as compared to her last year’s Thom Browne look.
