Teyana Taylor steals show with bombshell transformation at 2024 Met Gala

Teyana Tyalor stuns fans with her new look

Teyana Taylor recently debuted blonde bombshell transformation at 2024 Met Gala.

The 33-year-old singer bid farewell to her signature brunette tresses, debuting a platinum blonde look on the red carpet on Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York city.

Sporting a bold crimson-colored dress alongside dramatic blonde hair, Taylor looked “red hot.”

Taylor effortlessly pulled off the look, with her strapless dress that featured a bed of roses on the neckline.



Opting for an updo with loose tendrils on the sides, Teyana flawlessly paid homage to the theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

The actress stayed true to her diet, bringing in ‘Chick-fil-A’ chicken tenders and waffle fries to the Costume Institute's new exhibit.

Meanwhile, Push T took to his Instagram Stories at the time, captioning the moment: "@teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM."

With her alluring look, Teyana became only one of the few celebrities to stay true to the event's theme of The Garden of Time.



For the unversed, the American singer/ songwriter transformed dramatically as compared to her last year’s Thom Browne look.