Stephen Mulhern addresses romance rumours with Josie Gibson

Stephen Mulhern breaks silence on relationship status

Stephen Mulhern recently commented on his relationship status with Josie Gibson during his appearance on This Morning.

Appearing on ITV to promote his third book from his Max Magic book series on Tuesday, May 7, Stephen said: “So, couldn’t let you go without Josie.”

Cat Deeley asked the 47-year-old to comment on Dancing on Ice presenter’s image with Josie, holding hands.

He said: “Listen she didn’t turn up for rehearsals. I held her hand and I showed her where to stand that is it.”

Reacting to his response, Cat laughingly added: “Really? Your lips are sealed?” prompting Stephen to add: “Why are you doing this to me?”

Following the witty conversation, ITV viewers took to social media giant X, formerly known as Twitter to drop comments under the post.

One user wrote: “I love Stephen he's f****** great.”

While another added: “Helping her to the stage, yeah sure Stephen. #ThisMorning.”

A third complained, noting: “Grow the f*** up Cat!! You sound like a teenager at school. Who cares if he’s dating. @thismorning #ThisMorning”

For the unversed, this came after Josie and Stephen were spotted leaving together after filming the final episode of Ant & Dec’s Saturday.