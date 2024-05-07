Jennifer Lopez reacts to low ticket sales of 'This Is Me… Now The Tour'

Jennifer Lopez says she is 'excited' for her upcoming 'small' tour

Jennifer Lopez expressed excitement to perform at her upcoming tour, This Is Me… Now The Tour, despite low ticket sales.

On May 6, the musician appeared on Good Morning America as a guest and shared, "I wish I could have had the summer off. But it’s a small tour. It’s like 28 shows, I’m excited about it."

Lopez added, "I haven’t been out for years, I think since 2019. Since before the pandemic. So I'm excited to see the fans and interact with the people again. It's always a good time."

For the unversed, it was previously reported that the Ain't Your Mama singer will be performing in 30+ cities from June 26 across North America to support her new album, its companion film, This is Me… Now: A Love Story and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

However, Lopez cancelled several announced shows due to the low 'ticket sales.'

Moreover, the singer also renamed the tour This Is Me… Live The Greatest Hits due to the disappointing response from her fans.

During the same interview, Lopez revealed that she has been 'negotiating' with her twins, Emme and Max, to be with her during her summer tour.

She shared, "I feel like this is the last time that I’ll get to do something like this with them."

"They're 16, and next time they’re going to be like, 'No mom. No.' So I'm going to use the last little bit of force I have to control them to be like, 'You have to come for at least a little while.' So hopefully they’ll acquiesce to that," Lopez added.