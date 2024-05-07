King Charles proves predictions about his reign wrong

King Charles proves predictions about his reign wrongman

King Charles proved naysayers wrong with his electric comeback following diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch has forged a deep relationship with his subjects ever since he ascended to the throne last year.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed despite being “annoyed” and “frustrated” by his health crisis, the King was happy to bounce back to do what he does best – serve the public.

"There had been predictions that the change of reign would bring upset and turmoil. It didn’t happen," Jennie shared. "The King can look back today on a transition smoother than anyone could have hoped, and polling figures that show most people think he’s doing a good job and that the country is better with a monarchy.

It comes in the wake of recent polls released by Mail on Sunday, which saw King Charles among top four, alongside Princess Kate, Prince William, and Princess Anne.

"His doctors are pleased with his progress and, although he must be so worried about his beloved daughter-in-law, Catherine, he can relax knowing that she is at last getting the peace and privacy she requested,” the royal expert added.