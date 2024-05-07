Kevin Spacey heads over to trial in court over sexual assault

Kevin Spacey heads over to trail over sexual assault

Kevin Spacey recently headed over to trial in the U.K. again over civil sexual assault claim.

With Spacey’s legal troubles still rumbling on, the actor was slapped with another lawsuit by a man who alleged him of assault.

Kevin, who has been granted “anonymity” by the court, claimed that he “suffered psychiatric damage and other financial loss” following the alleged claim in August 2008.

For the unversed, the trial date hasn’t been confirmed but documents are slated to be exchanged in early 2025.

The news came four days after Channel 4 aired more Kevin Spacey allegations. Multiple men came forward with their claims, alleging Spacey of various violent acts.

In addition, a former actor Ruari Cannon accused him of crossing the line. He said that Spacey touched him in a highly inappropriate way back in June 2013.

Denying the allegations, Spacey featured on former GB News presenter Dan Wootton’s YouTube channel, admitting: “I take full responsibility for my past behaviour and my actions. But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologise to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”