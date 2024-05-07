Fans react to comic-accurate suit of David Corenswet's Superman

DC David Corenswet sparks frenzy among fans

DC recently offered glimpse into David Corenswet in the Superman film, prompting fans to share their opinions.

DC Studios co-CEO and director of the Superman film James Gunn showed off the hero, gearing up for battle with purple sky laser in the background.

Providing answers to questions, viewers were head over heels in love with the preview of Superman ahead of the film’s release next year.

Cavill’s Superman outfit opted for a more grounded look, reintroducing the popular element to the big screen.

Fans went absolute gaga, drooling over the film’s first glimpse and Clark Kent’s red and blue outfit.

They were quick to notice a key difference, “the red trunks.”

One fan commented: “WE DID IT BOYS… THE RED TRUNKS IS BAAAAAACK.”

Meanwhile, another chimed in: “He’s got the trunks, he’s got the hair curl, he’s got the looks.”

However, another part of the suit left some critics awestruck.

A user commented on reddit: “That mix of the classic touches with the more recent grittier appearance is clashing for me.”

Jmping on the bandwagon, a third wrote: “Love the hair and trunks, but the texture and collar are giving me traumatic flashbacks.”