Prince Harry finally returns to UK leaving Meghan, kids in US

Prince Harry finally returns to UK leaving Meghan Markle and kids in the US

Prince Harry has finally arrived in the UK without his wife Meghan Markle amid speculations about his meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles who was just spotted in a car minutes before the Duke's arrival.

There are reports that the Duke of Sussex will rush to his father before carrying out any other activities regarding celebrations of his Invictus Games event.

The Duke of Sussex made a solo visit to the country of his birth as his wife Meghan Markle turned down an invitation to celebrate an important Invictus Games anniversary, but she will join her husband later this week in Nigeria.

Royal expert Chris Ship confirmed the news about Harry's arrival by sharing the Duke's picture on X (formerly Twitter).

The expert wrote: "Prince Harry is in the UK. He landed here ahead of his St Paul’s Cathedral service tomorrow to mark 10 years of the @WeAreInvictus which he founded in 2014. He’s doing some Invictus related events today."

Another source has claimed that the Duke will try to meet his ailing father as he's desperate to see him. Meanwhile, there's no chance of his meeting with Prince William during his short trip to the Britain.