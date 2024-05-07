Tom Holland in awe of his girlfriend Zendaya over Met Gala look: Photos

Tom Holland praises Zendaya for her Met Gala looks: Pictures

Tom Holland has recently showered his love on his girlfriend Zendaya over her Met Gala look on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram on May 7, the Spider Man actor posted two photos of Euphoria star from this year's event.

Zendaya, who is also one of this year's co-hosts, walked the Met Gala red carpet twice with two distinct John Galliano looks.

In the first picture, the Challengers star looked gorgeous in a deep blue Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano creation, fit for a fairy-tale villain.

In the second look, Zendaya donned a black gown from John's spring/summer 1996 Givenchy collection with a Philip Treacy for Alexander McQueen floral hat.

Tom didn't write any note in the caption and instead dropped three smiling faces with heart-eyes emoji.

Both stars's fans were excited to see Tom praising his girlfriend on social media platform.



One called the Uncharted actor "boyfriend of the year" in the comment section.

Another remarked, "You two are so cute."

"Supportive boyfriend," added a third user.

This is not the first time Tom appreciated his girlfriend over Met Gala look. In 2018, the actor posted a picture of Zendaya in her 2018 Met Gala ensemble, writing, “All hail the queen. Killing it mate."

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya sparked dating rumours in 2017 during Spider-Man press tour.

However, it was in November 2021, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya in a GQ interview.

Meanwhile, Zendaya gushed over Tom for his post-Spider-Man fame in her Vogue cover story last month.