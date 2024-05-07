Ariana Grande offers glimpse into upcoming film 'Wicked' at Met Gala 2024

Ariana Grande opens up about 'transformative' journey filming Wicked

Ariana Grande recently revealed that filming her upcoming film Wicked was “transformative.”

Speaking exclusively on Vogue’s Met Gala red carpet on Monday, May 6, the 30-yera-old singer said: “It was just the most extraordinary, transformative and beautiful experience I’ve ever had in my life. I love the project so much more now than I ever did, and I’ve loved it since I was 10 years old.”

Grande, who is portraying Glinda in the highly-anticipated film, added that working with Erivo “and getting to know and love her has changed my life as well.”

Describing the experience as “happy and really, really special,” he teased that viewers will “see a little something very soon.”

Grande donned a light pink gown by designer Jonathan Anderson in the star-studded event.

Her dress was embellished with mother of pearl and Grande said that she “loved the tie-in of the opalescence of the little hues of pink and green,” hinting at her upcoming film.

For the unversed, Wicked is a cinematic adaptation of the renowned Broadway musical, which serves a prequel to The Wizard of Oz.