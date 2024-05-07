King Charles feels ‘really good’ before Prince Harry returns to UK

King Charles appears to be in good spirits as he returned to his public royal duties just days before his younger son, Prince Harry, is slated to return to UK.

“I think people won’t be surprised to know that he’s completely charming and always calm, royal commentator Penny Mordaunt told GB news.

“He’s very good,” she added. “And I know that he would have been so pleased to get back to public duties. He would have missed it tremendously.”

The monarch visited a cancer centre for his first royal engagement after he was cleared by his doctors to continue amid his own cancer treatment.

“I think everyone is really pleased to see him back and I know that he wants to do more, so it’s been a good week,” the commentator stated.

The remark comes just days before Prince Harry is expected to attend the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games, which will be held St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8th.

Reports have also suggested that the father and son are expected to meet for a longer meeting during Harry’s stay in London.

Charles and Harry last met in February for a brief 30-minute meeting, following the monarch’s call to his estranged son about his health condition.

While King Charles will reportedly “make time” for Prince Harry. However, it remains to be seen if the reunion will actually take place.