Nicki Minaj blooms at Met Gala 2024 in ‘Garden of Time’ themed dress

Nicki Minaj effortlessly pulled of garden-inspired look for Met Gala 2024

Nicki Minaj lived up to the Met Gala 2024 theme, Garden of Time, with a vibrant yellow floral dress.



The 41-year-old Queen of Rap made everyone’s heart flutter in a custom designed bright yellow sculpted fit and flare mini dress courtesy of Francesco Risso, as reported by Vogue.

The busty ensemble featured intricate 3D flowers adorning the shoulders, bodice, and skirt creating a mesmerising garden inspired look.

The Trinidadian-born rapper and singer was flaunting a tiny matching chain strap bag, seemed to be crafted from the same material as her dress.

Her dark blunt bob and bangs were prominently displayed, complemented by a top knot cinched with a colorful floral crown.

She coupled her stunning attire with matching closed toe pointy heels.

During a pre-ceremony interview with Vogue Magazine, Minaj's designer explained the meticulous process behind the spectacular dress.

"It’s a satin base actually and then it’s been painted at least 10 times," one after another when it dried, Risso explained.

When asked what are you channeling today, the Bang Bang hitmaker replied, "This is giving a bit new persona, mixed with a little bit of Harajuku, it’s doing a little bit of, but not too much of anything."

"I wanted to really feel transformed. something that felt unique," she elaborated.

Minaj's 2024 Met attendance marked her seventh appearance at the annual event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She previously made her Met Gala debut in May 2013.