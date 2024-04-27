Marla Adams, ‘The Young and the Restless’ star for 37 years dies at 85

Marla Adams passes away at 85

Marla Adams, who portrayed the character of Dina Abbott Mergeron on CBS’ The Young and the Restless for almost four decades, and was an Emmy-winning soap opera veteran, died at the age of 85 on Thursday in Los Angeles.



As per Variety, The news was announced by Matt Kane, director of media and talent for The Young and the Restless.

“On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to Marla’s family,” Josh Griffith, producer and head writer on “Y&R” said in an official statement.

“We’re so grateful and in awe of Marla’s incredible performance as Dina Mergeron as both Marla and Dina made an unforgettable mark on ‘Y&R.'”

She had her breakout with a role on a daytime drama on CBS’ The Secret Storm, where she played bad girl Belle Clemens from 1968 until the show’s 1974 end.

Adams appeared in more than 40 projects throughout her long career, which include The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of our Lives, The Golden Girls, Hart to Hart, The Love Boat and the feature film Beneath the Leaves.

Adams has left behind children Pam Oates and Gunnar Garat, her grandchildren and her great-grandson.