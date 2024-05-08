Kate Beckinsale hits haters with 'new deal': 'Hope it is less triggering'

Kate Beckinsale is responding to her critics in the best possible way.



In reaction to criticism she received online for her appearance, the 50-year-old actress posted a video of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, May 7, disguised as an elderly groom.

Wearing a wrinkled bald face mask, a white suit, and a bow tie, Beckinsale, who just come home from the hospital due to an unexplained health issue, was unrecognisable in her wheelchair attire.

“New deal. This is all you’re getting,” she wrote in the caption of the first photo shared of her transformation. “Hope it is less triggering and more what you consider age appropriate. Sayonara b-----s.”

In the close-up, Beckinsale was seen in a wheelchair, dressed in a mask, and holding her cat Willow, who was dressed similarly to her. In a subsequent video, Beckinsale was seen in the identical pose, with the camera panning out to reveal that she was now donning white platform boots.

In another picture, Beckinsale was propelled by a woman wearing a bride costume, who sat back in the wheelchair and kicked her legs in the air.

Later, in a video, the actress was seated in the same wheelchair outside on a sports court with her Pomeranian, Myf.

In the last video, Beckinsale tumbled out of the wheelchair onto the court's floor while her "bride" companion hurried to help her.