King Charles, Prince William set for joint outing as Harry watches from afar

King Charles is believed to have dealt yet another snub to Prince Harry as details of his upcoming meeting with Prince William were revealed.

Buckingham Palace announced the 75-year-old monarch is set to undertake a joint engagement with his eldest son next week, where the Prince of Wales will be made the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

The news was announced only hours after Harry released a statement ruling out his meeting with the King on current UK trip, prompting suspicions among royal insiders for their “timing”.

It is pertinent to note the role was previously designated for the Duke of Sussex due to his tour in Afghanistan, before he called time on his position as a working royal of the family.

The statement from Palace announcing William’s new role read: “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales.

“In August 2023, following His Majesty's Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.

“The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams dubbed the estrangement between the father-son duo “one of the most public rifts in the world”.

“This, whatever the logistics, will be widely perceived as a snub,” he opined after Harry released a statement ruling out his meeting with the King on his visit to the UK.

“This is one of the most public rifts in the world. If it was handled in private without so much press speculation, it would have a better chance of being resolved,” he added.