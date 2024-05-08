King Charles grants new title to Prince William but snubs Prince Harry

King Charles, who is unable to spare time for younger son Prince Harry for a meeting, bestowed an honour to his heir son, Prince William.

Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch would pass on the Colonel role he held for 31 years to William.

“At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,” the statement read.

“In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.”

the statement concluded with, “The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”

The announcement came just two hours after Charles said that he was too busy to see his youngest son.

The Duke of Sussex, who is visiting the UK to attend the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London, revealed via his spokesperson that it was “unfortunately not possible” for Harry and the monarch to meet up “due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

The rep added, “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”