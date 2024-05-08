Ethan Hawke recalls working with Taylor Swift on 'Fortnight' music video

Ethan Hawke spills tea on his experience working with Taylor Swift

Ethan Hawke recently spilled the tea on what it was really like working with Taylor Swift for music video cameo.



The 53-year-old actor, who made a surprise guest appearance in the singer's Fortnight music video, offered an insight into his experience working with the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker.

Speaking highly of the American pop star, Hawke admitted that he got to witness the creative side of the singer while working with her on the newest single.

Rehashing the hysterics, Hawke opened up about his experience on The Late Show With Stephen on Monday, May 6: "We laughed ourselves silly the whole day. We felt like the biggest rock stars in the world."

Hawke filmed the music video alongside Josh Charles, Post Malone, and of course, Swift herself.

He revealed that the actor had to refrain from telling his teenage daughters that he made an appearance in the 34-year-old American singer’s music video.

Hawke explained: “You tell my teenage daughters that I’m going to meet Taylor, and everybody at school’s going to know.”

Continuing on the subject, he added: “The look on their faces was one of profound disappointment.”

The Dead Poets Society actor tried to keep it ‘low-key’ in front of Swift because of the said reason.

Acknowledging that Taylor “belongs to them. I can’t have that on them, so I had to low-key it.”



However, he revealed that Charles took a different approach, ordering some sushi while they were on the music video set.

Recalling the incident, Hawke added that “it was fun.”

Charles and Hawke both took to social media, giving the songstress a shoutout in a series of pictures from the set alongside a caption that read: "'Todd' & 'Knox' from DEAD POETS SOCIETY are now PhDs in THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT.”