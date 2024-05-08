Meghan Markle, Prince Harry new documentary in the works: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up to have their lives exposed like never before in an upcoming documentary by German author Ulrike Grunwald.

According to the Daily Record, veteran royal reporter Richard Mineards is also taking part in the upcoming project, set to air on ZDF Royal, due to his association with the Sussexes as his neighbours in Riven Rock, Montecito.

Grunewald was inspired to chronicle the lives of Harry and Meghan after meeting him at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in September 2023.

She is said to have observed at the time: "Now that Meghan is here, he is over the moon. They have been holding hands, cheering competitors on at various matches and games.

“They seem intimate and very close. Either that or they are very good actors. From where I've been watching, they seem very in love.”

"It felt like the old Harry was back. He talked to all of us. We had some little toys that we gave for Archie and Lilibet,” the German broadcaster added. “He said he was enjoying Germany and has a lot of German in him, he was obviously referring to his family heritage."