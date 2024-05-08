Percy Hynes White reacts to being axed from Wednesday over alleged abuse

Percy Hynes White posts update on Instagram

Percy Hynes White recently took to Instagram Stories to share a photo from the set of the Netflix original show Wednesday.

Reminiscing on the memories from the beloved show Percy captioned the story: “I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch season 2. Much love.”

This heartfelt confession came after the actor was reportedly kicked out of the highly-acclaimed show following allegations.

In January 2023, the actor was accused of sexual assault and getting women drunk at a Toronto party.

Although White denied the allegations, calling them “misinformation.”

He said at the time: “Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats.”

Revealing his fate in the upcoming season, the Daily Mail suggested that the actor opened up about being dropped from the show.

He said that he was ousted from Wednesday because of the said claim.

For the unversed, Percy played the role of Xavier Thorpe in season 2 of the popular Netflix show starring alongside Jenna Ortega.