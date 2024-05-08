Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval sparks split rumours from Victoria Lee Robinson

Tom Sandoval and Victoria Lee Robinson spark breakup rumours

Tom Sandoval and his new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson sparked breakup rumours on Tuesday, May 7 after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Bravo Babe took to Instagram to confirm the big news, adding: “After the WWHL taping last night Sandoval, Victoria[,] and Jax went out together. This morning Victoria and Sandoval unfollowed each other, and Billie Lee unfollowed both of them. Something happened at WWHL.”



Sandoval, who struggled with ladies in the past, started dating a younger model named Victoria Lee Robinson.

The two shared a great bond, falling hard and fast for each other. Tom even referred to her as his “addiction.”

However, after appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Jax Taylor, Sandoval and Victoria reportedly unfollowed each other.

Meanwhile, Victoria unfollowed Tom, but still follows his band as well as Tom Schwartz, and Billie Lee till date.

In the events that followed, Lee unfollowed both Tom and Victoria but still follows Billie.

For the unversed, the reality TV personality, who previously dated Kristen Doute and Ariana Madix, has not had a great journey with his former girlfriends either.