Nikki Glaser shares undelivered jokes from Netflix's 'Tom Brady Roast'

Nikki Glaser, a comedian and actress, revealed that she wasn't able to deliver all of the jokes she had prepared for the live comedy event during Netflix's Tom Brady roast.



Despite receiving praise for her performance, she shared some of the jokes that the audience missed during Sunday night's event in an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

“Tom, I love your work — you’ve done on your face,” read one of Glaser’s jokes about the football star’s alleged plastic surgery that she cut. “Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, stop.”

The actress from FGirl Island made a joke about CTE, a degenerative condition that affects NFL players who have suffered from severe brain injuries and multiple concussions.

“It’s really cool all the proceeds are going to CTE research and the NFL’s coordinated effort to cover it up,” Glaser read.

“People don’t know, but it costs millions to murder those doctors who know the truth. … These guys really fucking damage their bodies and brains, all for the sake of men hugging each other in a Buffalo Wild Wings.”

The Greatest Roast of All Time: The Roast of Tom Brady was a part of Netflix's comedy festival.

Hosted by Kevin Hart and Jeff Ross, the show featured Tom Brady, the former NFL quarterback, getting roasted by his friends, fellow players, and comedians such as Rob Gronkowski, Tom Segura, and Glaser. Despite the jokes, Tom Brady laughed them off.