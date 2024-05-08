King Charles, Prince Harry meeting axed over ‘one disagreement’

Prince Harry and King Charles may be a stone’s throw away but the father-son duo will not be meeting.



The Duke of Sussex is “very disappointed” that he would not be able to see his cancer-stricken father during his UK visit after reportedly being denied by the king himself.

The reason behind the cancelled meeting appears to be Queen Camilla, according to a source cited by Daily Express.

“Harry is of course extremely disappointed that he hasn’t been granted a meeting with his father this time,” the source said.

“It’s even harder to wrap your head around when you consider that the pair will be in the same city, at the same time and just a stone’s throw away from each other.”

Prince Harry is currently at St. Paul’s Cathedral which is just down the road from the Buckingham Palace, where the monarch will be having a Garden Party.

The insiders revealed that the reason the Sussex camp and the Palace were working on a way to arrange a meeting but a conflict arose that Queen Camilla will be also be alongside Charles when the meeting takes place.

“There hasn’t been a meeting of minds just yet about whether there will be time to meet on the 8th,” the source said.

“Aides are adamant that if a meeting were to go ahead tomorrow at Buckingham Palace, the Queen will also be present which might prove a bone of contention.”