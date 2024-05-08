Keith Urban shares Nicole Kidman's presence in concerts 'fires' him up

Keith Urban still feels hyped up in the presence of her lovely wife, Nicole Kidman.



“It fires me up a bit more,” he told People magazine of his wife’s attendance at his shows, one day after the couple made a head-turning appearance at the 2024 Met Gala. “I try to impress her.”

The couple has two children, Sunday, 15 and Faith, 13. They'll celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary next month. Keith Urban still seeks validation from his loved ones, including his late father, Bob Urban, who passed in December 2015.

“I feel like I'm still trying to make my dad proud, and I think my dad was proud years ago,” Urban, 56, says. “My dad's not even alive anymore and I still feel like I'm trying to get his approval. So certain things just stay part of my fire.”

Urban's recently announced 10-show Las Vegas residency, titled High, at Fontainebleau's BleuLive Theatre this autumn will bring that fire to the city.

Having hosted residency gigs at Caesars Palace and Planet Hollywood, Urban is no stranger to the gambling hotspot. However, he stated he would approach "High" in a different way than his past performances.

“The only challenge I get in Vegas is obviously you've got a big mix of people. You've got some hardcore fans, you've got some people that know some of your songs, but you've always got people that don’t know anything that I do, and they're just curious,” he added. “I try and get everyone connected and into it as fast as possible.”