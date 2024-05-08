Gisele Bundchen ‘furious’ with Tom Brady for ‘cruel’ Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen, who is known to be a regular attendance at the annual biggest night in fashion, was missing at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Brazilian supermodel skipped out on the event just one day after her ex-husband’s Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady, in which Hart made a dig at her new romance.

“Gisele has told friends she’s struggling and to have her entire life mocked all because Tom wanted the spotlight of a comedy roast was the last straw,” an insider told InTouch Weekly.

“She has a good thing going with [boyfriend] Joaquim [Valente] and it’s not fair that he’s been dragged into it either.”

During the special, Hart grilled Brady on the model’s new boyfriend jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

“You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man,” Hart continued.

“I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f–king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt.”

The source said that the jokes “hit below the belt and they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny.”

Bündchen, who shares two children with Brady, “isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to do it.”

“He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration,” the source said.