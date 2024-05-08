Why Ben Affleck skipped Met Gala appearance with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez causes concerns about her relationship with husband Ben Affleck after she made a solo appearance at the fashion’s memorable event.

The singer and actress, 54, who stepped onto the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

Lopez and Affleck are mostly accompanying each other on major events as such and do not fail to flaunt PDA at the red carpets. However, an insider revealed the real reason why Affleck could not make it to the event.

“Ben not being at the Met Gala with Jen, even though he’s got a great excuse, he’s working, is causing more questions than either of them want,” an insider told In Touch on Tuesday.

“Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people.”

The source added that “everyone just assumed” that the Batman actor, 51, would be “by the singer’s side on fashion’s biggest night” especially since she was handpicked by Anna Wintour herself to serve as a cochair.

Lopez, who donned a custom strapless Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, co-chaired alongside A-listers Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth.