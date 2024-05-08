Grease actress Susan Buckner breathes her last at 72

Susan Buckner dies at 72

Grease actress Susan Buckner died at the age of 72 on Thursday, May 2, although no cause of death has been identified till date.

Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family announced the big news, stating: “Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones.”

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Buckner’s daughter Samantha Mansfield added: "The light she brought into every room will be missed forever. She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend."

Susan, who is best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1978 comedy, made a name for herself on the pageant circuit.

The actress, who was born in 1952 in Seatle, also won Miss Washington twenty years later ahead of representing the state at the Miss America Competition the next year.

Buckner rose to fame after featuring on The Dean Martin Show, an all-female singing and dancing group.

For the unversed, the late actress made appearances on The Mac Davis Show, Sonny and Cher, The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, The Love Boat, and The Hardy Boys/ Nancy Drew Mysteries.