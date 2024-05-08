Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez disagree over major procedure after criticism

Ben Affleck’s jokes during Netflix’s special on Sunday, The Roast of Tom Brady, ended up falling flat and backfiring instead.

Featuring Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, Peyton Manning, and more, the special delivered some memorable jokes but Affleck’s were not one of them, and instead, he seemed to have attracted attention towards his bad ‘plastic surgery.’

The Batman star is “upset” with his wife, for influencing him to get injectable fillers following his appearance, an insider told In Touch Weekly.

“Ben’s comedy roast of Tom Brady seems to have backfired,” the insider said. “He was coming for the public’s negative social media comments towards Tom but ended up igniting a firestorm about his own appearance. He’s furious because he’s getting slammed for fillers and Botox that Jen pushed him to get.”

The source added that the actor is “upset with Jen because if it wasn’t for her, he would never get work done.”

The insider also stated that Lopez “convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance, including his good friends, like Matt Damon.”

The Gone Girl star “takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, but from now on he says he wants to age gracefully.” However, according to the source, Jen, 54, “doesn’t agree. She says he looks great, but that’s where they’re at.”