King Charles declines Prince Harry’s request despite month-long plea

King Charles seemingly has no intention to see his son Prince Harry despite his attempts to meet and reconcile.

The monarch seemingly snubbed the possibility of meeting his son as he purposefully did not clear a spot in his schedule for Harry, even being informed a month in advance, according to royal sources cited by Page Six.

Cancer-stricken Charles could have “easily” found time to see Harry during his London trip to attend the 10th anniversary celebrations for the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex had been “reaching out for over a month to organise a meet-up with his cancer-stricken dad, only to be turned down,” well-placed sources told the outlet.

On Tuesday, when the Duke arrived in London, a spokesperson shared that the King was “too busy” with his prior commitments to meet his “darling boy.”

Royal historian and friend of the royal family told Page Six, “If the king wanted to see Harry, he would find time very easily. You can never be too busy to see your son.”

He continued, “It’s a good idea if they do meet to forge some kind of reconciliation.”

Prince Harry, who is visiting London, without his wife Meghan Markle, visited his father in February, after he was personally informed by the monarch about his cancer diagnosis.

They had a brief 30-minute meeting; however, it remains to be seen if Charles may end up sparing some time for his son.