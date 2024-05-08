Queen Camilla, Prince William drive King Charles, Prince Harry apart?

King Charles may have decided against meeting Prince Harry after talking about it with Queen Camilla and Prince William.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Charlotte Griffith reflected on the 75-year-old monarch unable to find time in his diary to meet his youngest son, who flied to the UK yesterday

She claimed it might have had something to do with the duke’s demands surrounding the meeting, including not wanting Queen Camilla around during the audience.

“Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father,” the editor-at-large on the Mail On Sunday told host Patrick Christys.

“Maybe other forces were driving Charles’s position on this”, she continued.

“William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all.

“We know that Charles likes to meet Harry with Camilla in the room which isn’t always a popular decision,” Griffith noted.

“Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty,” the expert added.

For the unversed, the Spare author released a statement via his spokesperson in a bid to subdue buzz around the prospective meeting.

They said: “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.

“The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”