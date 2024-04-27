Simone Ashley, ‘Bridgerton’ star to receive ‘promising talent’ star

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley gets honoured with an award

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to get rewarded for her talents.



According to Variety, The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has decided to present British actor Simone Ashley with its International Golden Nymph for "Most Promising Talent" at its opening ceremony on June 14.

The award is to honour the “exceptional rising talent of an actor who has elevated the bar of excellence to international acclaim.”

Ashley is most recognized for playing the role of Kate Sharma, the female lead of Season 2 of the Netflix series Bridgerton, which she will reprise in Season 3, premiering next month.

Most recently, Ashey played the role of Ariel’s sister, Indira in Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She is also the voice actor behind the character of Rose in GFM Animation’s animated feature film 10 Lives.

Upcoming, the actress is set to direct Amazon Prime Video’s original romantic-comedy Picture This, and lead the independent film This Tempting Madness.

Before her career skyrocketed, Ashley was best known for her role as Olivia in the series Sex Education.

She was honoured as one in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, and also got her name in the Time100 Next list.