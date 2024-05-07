Prince Harry's first photo from UK visit released after King Charles snub

Prince Harry's first photo from UK visit released

Prince Harry looked in high sprit as he attended the Invictus Games Foundation (IGF) panel in his first engagement of the UK trip on Tuesday.



The Duke of Sussex, who's also Patron of the IGF, spoke with Pikemen and Musketeers during conversation titled "Realising a Global Community"

The Invictus Games Foundation shared the first phot of the Duke of Sussex's trip to London on X (formerly known Twitter).



Harry's picture comes minutes after his spokesperson confirmed that the Duke won't meet his father King Charles during his UK trip due to monarch's packed schedule.

The foundation wrote in caption: "We’re delighted to be joined by our founding Patron, Prince Harry at today’s IGF Conversation: ‘Realising A Global Community’ for panel one to discuss 10 years of the Invictus movement."



During the conversation, the panel highlighted the impact of the Games' global community since its inception in 2014. Harry's trip will continue with a service at St. Paul's Cathedral to mark the 10th anniversary of the sporting compitition.



Harry, a former captain in the British Army who served two tours in Afghanistan, launched the adaptive sports tournament for service personnel and veterans in 2014.

Reflecting on the past decade of the organisation, Prince Harry was asked if there was a "magic moment" from the event that made him "smile."



"It probably hasn’t changed, still, it has to be in the beginning, 2014, in the copper box," he replied. "I was at the DJ decks, trying to choose some of the music and put the lights on and just get people on their feet."

"But it was that final game of U.S.A. vs. U.K., and it was just end to end. I think it was wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. And that, to me, was the highlight because you had 6,000 people who had filled this stadium and were on their feet, every age from 95 to 5, and people were just literally blown away by what they were watching. We had no idea what was going to happen."



Harry added, "I think we’ve just had a huge amount of fun. I think that I personally have learned so much from the people that I have met. The children, the family, the friends, the individuals themselves, and the amount of respect and admiration I have for all of them just continues to build just year after year after year."