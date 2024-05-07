Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry, Meghan will eventually reunite

Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK to attend his Invictus Games thanksgiving service, has no plans to meet King Charles and Prince William during his current trip to the country of his birth.



A royal commentator has claimed that Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales will eventually meet for their dad and kids.

Kinsey Schofield has made a huge claim about the Sussexes and the Wales's reunion, saying the former Fab Four "do want a reunion" to avoid "strain" on the royal family's children.

Host Stephen Dixon, speaking on GB News, said: "Archie's birthday is actually so close to two of his cousins, and two cousins that he doesn't know. It just seems a real shame."



In reaction to Dixon's comments, Schofield said: "Well, there are reports here, I don't know how much I buy them, but there are reports here that both families, the Wales's and the Sussexes, do feel like they want a reunion at some point because they don't want there to be strain on the relationships of the children."

Harry, who returned to the UK on Tuesday, has confirmed that "it unfortunately will not be possible to meet King Charles this time due to His Majesty’s full programme."

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

However, some royal experts and historians still believe that Harry and King Charles may meet secretly as the Duke and his cancer-stricken dad still want to see each other.