Britney Spears is the ‘other woman’ in Paul Richard Soliz romance: Report

Soliz had an affair with Spears and neglects his five children, according to his ex-wife



Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, is bad news, according to his ex-wife.

Nicole Mancilla, who shares five children with Soliz, spoke to the Daily Mail on Monday, alleging that he is a cheater and a “deadbeat dad.”

“My husband fell in Britney Spears’ p****,” Mancilla quipped, alleging that he cheated on her with the Princess of Pop. “He was married, and now he denies his children. He neglects his children for her.”

Spears, 42, first met Soliz, 37, when she hired him as a housekeeper in 2022. However, their relationship quickly turned romantic.

In 2023, Soliz’s criminal record came to public light, and he is currently on probation.

Mancilla’s mother, Sandra Smith, also spoke to the outlet.

“Nicole’s torn up by everything,” the surgical assistant said. “This has been going on for five years. And he doesn’t leave her alone; he keeps coming back.”

Over the weekend, Page Six reported that an ambulance was called on Spears after an alleged altercation with Soliz during their stay at the Chateau Marmont.