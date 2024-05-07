Prince Harry saves Meghan Markle from ‘awkward’ position with royal family

Prince Harry is desperate to save Meghan Markle from “awkward” situation by making her meet the royal family in the UK.



Speaking to OK! magazine, a source reflected on the Duke of Sussex’s conundrum as he finds himself torn between loyalty to his wife and fixing feud with the royals.

“Harry is extremely loyal to Meghan and would never want to put her in an awkward position, and he understands why she would find it difficult to return to Britain - too much has happened to make her feel comfortable,” they shared.

“He wants to see his father at this difficult time, and offer support to Charles and Kate, who he was once very close to."

“In an ideal world, they would still be close to the royals and get support from them, but too much has happened, and they are both just sad that it’s all turned out like this.

"Harry hopes that it can all be sorted out one day. He would never want to be in the position where he would have to choose between his wife and his family."