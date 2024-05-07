Kate Middleton praised for bold decision as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Kate Middleton receives huge praise for her bold decision

Princess Kate, who's battling cancer, has received massive praise for her bold decision while undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales, who dethroned Prince William to wear the crown of the UK's most favourite royal, has been lauded for "holding her hand out to cancer sufferers everywhere’ with her announcement.

Royal commentator Michael Cole lavished praise on the future Queen for her video statement to confirm her cancer diagnosis to end speculations.

Cole told GB News she delivered the statement "brilliantly" while admitting: "I do worry about Catherine."

The former BBC correspondent went on: "She delivered her message brilliantly and she gave hope. She held out her hand to cancer sufferers everywhere. She said that she told her children that ‘mommy is going to be OK’."

"It was initially said that she would go back to public life after Easter and we have to wonder what is going on with Kate. But obviously at the same time, we wish her the very best of good fortune and a speedy and complete recovery," he added.

It comes amid speculations that Prince Harry, who's currently in the UK to attend Invictus Games event, could meet his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate as King Charles has no time to spare with his estranged son harry due busy schedule.



Kate and William recently celebrated 13 years of their marriage by sharing a previously unseen photo from their special day. The future King will carry out engagements in Newquay on Thursday May 9 and on the Isles of Scilly on Friday May 10.