Prince Harry’s ‘sour’ relations with royals overshadow Invictus Games success

Prince Harry is believed to be feeling remorseful over his treatment of the royal family following his exit in 2020.



Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the Duke of Sussex’s feeling as his return to the UK nears to mark 10th anniversary of The Invictus Games.

She explained he blames himself for the distance he created between him and the family, prompting them to miss his upcoming St Paul Cathedral service in London.

“I think Harry must be feeling rather contrite. His problems and complaints seem so trivial in the face of the cancer both his father and sister in law are fighting," the royal expert shared.

"There must be a part of him now that profoundly regrets the rift he and Meghan have caused… he has no-one else to blame,” Jennie continued.

The path to making things right again is a rocky one, or, indeed, a near impossible one when it comes to William and Catherine.

“He’s here to celebrate the Invictus Games… and rightly so, it is a great achievement. But how telling it will be to see him there without a single member of the royal family present to salute his achievement.

“It will be a graphic illustration of what he has done to the family he still professes to love,” the royal expert added.