Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry's UK return with delightful announcement

Buckingham Palace reacts to Prince Harry's UK return

King Charles III's office has shared a surprising post as Prince Harry landed in the UK on Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace has shared brand new pictures of Queen Camilla's latest outing soon after the Duke of Sussex rushed to attend an Invictus Games Foundation's event in London.

The Palace's latest move seems to be a snub to Harry, who previously tried to disgrace the Queen with his claims in 'Spare', as the Firm paid a special tribute to Queen Camilla by highlighting her latest royal engagement.

The royal family's social media accounts shared stunning photos of the Queen as she opened a new Coronation Library at an Islington primary school on the same day when Harry attended a conversation about his Games.

The Palace states: "Almost a year since Her Majesty opened the first of a series of Coronation Libraries, The Queen has officially opened the 50th reading space to be transformed by @literacy_trust at Moreland Primary School in London."

The Statement continues: "The Coronation Libraries initiative celebrates Her Majesty’s advocacy for reading, whilst emphasising the vital importance of libraries in primary schools.



"During today’s visit, Her Majesty joined an interactive storytelling session with young librarians from primary schools across the city and heard a poem by Children’s Laureate, @josephcoelhoauthor, which he had written for the occasion."

During her trip King's wife Queen Camilla delighted pupils with her surprising appearance, while Prince Harry's in London hosting his Invictus Games event.



Harry won't meet Charles on whistle-stop UK trip due to King's 'full programme' but says 'I hope to see him soon' as he hosts Invictus Games event in London - just three miles away from his father in Clarence House.