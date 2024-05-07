Jennifer Lopez ‘wouldn’t be keen’ if Ben Affleck got plastic surgery: Report

Ben Affleck was dragged on social media as fans mocked him for his looks

Jennifer Lopez believes her husband Ben Affleck is perfect just the way he is.

After the Batman star, 51, appeared on the Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady over the weekend, he sparked online speculation about going under the knife.

However, an insider close to the Hollywood power couple shut down the rumours, telling the Daily Mail that his change in appearance was simply a mixture of being clean shaven and having had botox.

“Ben looks great. He had Botox – everyone gets it before events. He has not had filler and definitely no surgery,” the source spilled.

They further noted that “Jennifer would not be keen on him changing his handsome face, nor would he want to. Ben is confident in his skin. He just wanted it tighter.”

Another source told the outlet, “Ben has been blasted over and over and over for the last few decades about everything, this is nothing new. And now that people think he has had a face lift is just a joke.”

Over the weekend, fans took to social media to mock Affleck over his appearance.

“THIS is Ben Affleck? Why does his face look so different? It’s almost like he had some nip & tucks done,” one fan wrote on X, while another quipped, “Ben Affleck couldn’t afford good plastic surgery? No wonder he seems so angry. That’s permanent."